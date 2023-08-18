PREP FOOTBALL= Brunswick Academy 61, Rocky Mount Academy, N.C. 20 Castlewood 18, Twin Valley 6 Christiansburg 21, Giles 0 Floyd…

Brunswick Academy 61, Rocky Mount Academy, N.C. 20

Castlewood 18, Twin Valley 6

Christiansburg 21, Giles 0

Floyd County 21, Galax 20

Glenvar 34, Blacksburg 0

Graham 35, James Monroe 0

Holston 13, Auburn 7

Honaker 35, Lee High 26

John Battle 14, Fort Chiswell 7

Norcom 13, Western Branch 0

Northside 7, Union 6

Pulaski County 10, Radford 7

Ridgeview 35, Eastside 6

Rye Cove 21, Hurley 0

Wayne Christian, N.C. 18, Beacon Hill 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

