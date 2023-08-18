PREP FOOTBALL=
Brunswick Academy 61, Rocky Mount Academy, N.C. 20
Castlewood 18, Twin Valley 6
Christiansburg 21, Giles 0
Floyd County 21, Galax 20
Glenvar 34, Blacksburg 0
Graham 35, James Monroe 0
Holston 13, Auburn 7
Honaker 35, Lee High 26
John Battle 14, Fort Chiswell 7
Norcom 13, Western Branch 0
Northside 7, Union 6
Pulaski County 10, Radford 7
Ridgeview 35, Eastside 6
Rye Cove 21, Hurley 0
Wayne Christian, N.C. 18, Beacon Hill 0
