Franchise Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2023, 4:42 PM

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $50.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Delaware, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $1.50. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The tax preparer posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRG

