Fox: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fox Corp. (FOXA) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $375 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 88 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The TV broadcasting company posted revenue of $3.03 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.02 billion.

