Fox Factory Holding: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $39.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.21 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The vehicle suspension maker posted revenue of $400.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $402.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Fox Factory Holding expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $1.20.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $390 million to $410 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Fox Factory Holding expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $5.30 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.7 billion.

