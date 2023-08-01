Four Corners Property: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) on Tuesday reported a…

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Mill Valley, California, said it had funds from operations of $36.6 million, or 42 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $23.6 million, or 27 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Mill Valley, California, posted revenue of $60.7 million in the period.

