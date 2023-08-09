Live Radio
Fossil Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 9, 2023, 5:33 PM

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richardson, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The watch and accessories maker posted revenue of $322 million in the period.

