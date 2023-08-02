Fortis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. JOHN`S, Newfoundland (AP) — ST. JOHN`S, Newfoundland (AP) — Fortis Inc. (FTS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $218.9…

ST. JOHN`S, Newfoundland (AP) — ST. JOHN`S, Newfoundland (AP) — Fortis Inc. (FTS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $218.9 million.

The St. john`S, Newfoundland-based company said it had net income of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The electric and gas utility posted revenue of $1.93 billion in the period.

