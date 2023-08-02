FormFactor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — FormFactor Inc. (FORM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $828,000. On…

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — FormFactor Inc. (FORM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $828,000.

On a per-share basis, the Livermore, California-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The integrated circuits diagnostic company posted revenue of $155.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $162.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, FormFactor expects its per-share earnings to range from 13 cents to 21 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $162 million to $172 million for the fiscal third quarter.

