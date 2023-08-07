ForgeRock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) on Monday reported a loss of $28.8 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) on Monday reported a loss of $28.8 million in its second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 15 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The digital identity and access management services provider posted revenue of $58.3 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FORG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FORG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.