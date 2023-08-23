Foot Locker: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Foot Locker Inc. (FL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Foot Locker Inc. (FL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The shoe store posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.88 billion.

Foot Locker expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.30 to $1.50 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FL

