FMC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FMC Corp. (FMC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $30.5 million. On a per-share…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FMC Corp. (FMC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $30.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The chemical producer posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, FMC expects its per-share earnings to range from 90 cents to $1.32. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.54.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.49 billion.

FMC expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.86 to $6.80 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FMC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.