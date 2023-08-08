Flyware: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Flyware Corp. (FLYW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its second…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Flyware Corp. (FLYW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The payments company posted revenue of $84.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $79.5 million, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $73.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Flyware said it expects revenue in the range of $116 million to $122 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $372 million to $380 million.

