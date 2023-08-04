Fluor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Fluor Corp. (FLR) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $61 million. The…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Fluor Corp. (FLR) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $61 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The engineering, construction and operations company posted revenue of $3.94 billion in the period.

Fluor expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.30 per share.

