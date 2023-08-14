Fluent: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) on Monday reported earnings of $1.2 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) on Monday reported earnings of $1.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 1 cent.

The data and analytics company posted revenue of $82.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLNT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.