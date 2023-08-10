Flowers Foods: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $63.8 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Thomasville, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The bakery goods company posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.21 billion.

Flowers Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.18 to $1.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.1 billion to $5.14 billion.

