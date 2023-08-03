Floor & Dcor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $71.5 million.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $71.5 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 66 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

Floor & Dcor expects full-year earnings to be $2.30 to $2.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.46 billion to $4.53 billion.

