FleetCor Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — FleetCor Technologies Inc. (FLT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $239.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.20. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.19 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.18 per share.

The provider of fuel card and payment products for businesses posted revenue of $948.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $945.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, FleetCor Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $4.44 to $4.64.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $980 million to $1 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

FleetCor Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.09 to $17.35 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.86 billion.

