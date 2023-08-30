Five Below: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Five Below Inc. (FIVE) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $46.8 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 84 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $759 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $760.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Five Below said it expects revenue in the range of $715 million to $730 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $634.1 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $5.27 to $5.55 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.5 billion to $3.57 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIVE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.