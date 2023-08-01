FirstEnergy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $235 million. On…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $235 million.

On a per-share basis, the Akron, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The utility company posted revenue of $3.01 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.89 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, FirstEnergy expects its per-share earnings to range from 80 cents to 90 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.44 to $2.64 per share.

