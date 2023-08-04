First Majestic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) on Thursday reported a loss…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The silver miner posted revenue of $146.7 million in the period.

First Majestic shares have fallen 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 20% in the last 12 months.

