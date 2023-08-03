Live Radio
First Citizens: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 3, 2023, 6:42 AM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $682 million.

The bank, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, said it had earnings of $45.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $52.60 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $45.91 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $3.61 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $2.62 billion, which also beat Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCNCA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCNCA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

