First Advantage: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — First Advantage Corp. (FA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $9.8 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The provider of background screening services posted revenue of $185.3 million in the period.

First Advantage expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.07 per share, with revenue in the range of $770 million to $810 million.

