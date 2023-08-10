Fired vs. Laid Off vs. Furloughed — What’s the Difference?

Losing your job may leave you feeling like your career path is suddenly a dead-end road. Many professionals have experienced…

Losing your job may leave you feeling like your career path is suddenly a dead-end road.

Many professionals have experienced career loss, such as being fired, laid off or furloughed. This can feel frustrating and confusing, so it’s best to understand the basic differences between these common scenarios. After that, you can take adequate steps to take control of your career.

[BROWSE: Best STEM Jobs]

What Does Being Fired Mean?

If you have been fired, this means that your employer has terminated your employment. When this happens, you should make sure that you are provided the reason for termination in writing. This is important if you feel that you have been wrongly terminated. It’s also important to speak to your human resources department about important things such as your final payment and severance pay.

Keep in mind that severance pay terms vary by organization, so make sure to do your due diligence and find out what you qualify for. You may even be able to negotiate your severance pay based on how long you have been with the company. Unfortunately, if you have been fired, you most likely will not qualify for unemployment insurance.

Even if you feel that you were wrongly terminated, avoid speaking negatively about the company you worked for on social media and in your network. Even if the company was in the wrong, this simply doesn’t reflect well on you as a professional and can actually hurt your chances of being contacted by a hiring manager during your job search. While you are clearing things up with the company, it’s best to take the high road. If you are asked what happened during a job interview, simply provide a short but truthful explanation.

What Does Laid Off Mean?

Being laid off means you have lost your job due to changes that the company has decided to make on its end. If you are laid off, you didn’t necessarily do anything wrong. For example, employees could be laid off because a company needs to downsize a department or it is no longer able to provide jobs for all its employees.

If you have been laid off, it’s best to speak with your HR department and make sure that you have all the necessary exit paperwork you need. Make sure you were given proper notice of your layoff and ask if the company is offering any sort of exit package and if you are able to keep your health insurance.

Research the steps you need to take to file for unemployment in your state. Also, see if your supervisor would be willing to write you a letter of recommendation and a LinkedIn recommendation. This is helpful because it makes it easier to show potential employers that you were let go for reasons outside of your control, not due to a fault of your own as a professional.

Laid Off vs. Fired

The difference between being laid off and fired is who is at fault. Being fired means you are terminated from your job due to something that the company deems was your fault.

If you are laid off, that means the company deems that they are at fault. For example, a professional could be fired for habitual tardiness, stealing or other types of negative behavior. A professional could be laid off because a company has decided to restructure its organization.

What Does Being Furloughed Mean?

Being furloughed means you are still employed by the company you work for, but you cannot work and cannot receive pay. If you are furloughed, you may still receive employee benefits and you may be eligible for unemployment during this time. Again, it’s important to talk to your HR department and research your state’s website for more information.

If you are currently furloughed, you can look for side gigs and contract work for income. Reach out to your network connections and find out if some of their businesses are looking for contract workers during this time. There are also some websites, such as Upwork.com, that help job seekers find contract work.

Furlough vs. Layoff

A furloughed employee still has their job, but has been given a mandatory leave of absence by their employer and generally continues to receive employee benefits.

If an employee has been laid off, they no longer have their job with the company and generally can receive unemployment. The difference between being furloughed and being laid off is that a laid-off employee would have to be rehired to work for the company again.

Employee Rights When Furloughed or Laid Off

If you have been furloughed by the company that you work for and are asked to work during your furlough, the company is required to pay you for your time. It cannot force you to work for free. This is actually why many companies prevent furloughed employees from accessing company accounts. You can use the Department of Labor’s website and your state’s website for more detailed information on your rights depending on if you are a salaried employee or work at an hourly rate.

If you have been laid off, you may be entitled to severance pay. Talk to your HR department about any severance pay and if you can receive your final paycheck immediately. Also, employers cannot discriminate when laying off employees. If you have signed a contract with your company, make sure to read it thoroughly in regard to any statements about your continued employment. In this case, if you would be laid off for reasons not stated in your contract, this would be a breach of your contract.

You may have additional rights if you belong to a union in your industry. Speak with your union to find out what your particular rights are in these situations.

Prepare for Your Next Career Move

No matter what your current employment situation is, you can use this time in a positive way.

Take advantage of free online courses to sharpen your skills for your next position and update your job search materials such as your resume, cover letter and your LinkedIn profile.

You may also find it helpful to review your professional branding statement and make sure it reflects who you currently are, professionally speaking. Then you will be ready to make your next career move as the economy continues to open up.

More from U.S. News

Best Job Search Sites

What Is Business Casual Attire?

What Is Business Casual for Women?

Fired vs. Laid Off vs. Furloughed — What’s the Difference? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/11/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.