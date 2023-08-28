FinVolution: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — FinVolution Group (FINV) on Monday reported profit of $76.5 million in its second quarter.…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — FinVolution Group (FINV) on Monday reported profit of $76.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The online consumer finance marketplace provider posted revenue of $424.2 million in the period.

