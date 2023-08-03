Figs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Figs Inc. (FIGS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $4.6…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Figs Inc. (FIGS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $4.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had net income of 2 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The health care apparel company posted revenue of $138.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $133.4 million.

