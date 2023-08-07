Fiesta Restaurant Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) on Monday reported earnings of $3.9 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) on Monday reported earnings of $3.9 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The owner of Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana restaurants posted revenue of $106.8 million in the period.

