Fidelity National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.6 billion in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $11.14. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.55 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The banking and payment technologies company posted revenue of $3.75 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.7 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Fidelity National said it expects revenue in the range of $3.64 billion to $3.69 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $3.81 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $14.5 billion to $14.63 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIS

