FibroGen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Monday reported a loss of $87.7 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) on Monday reported a loss of $87.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 90 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 72 cents per share.

The biotech drug developer posted revenue of $44.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FGEN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.