Ferrari: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Ferrari NV (RACE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $363.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Maranello, Italy-based company said it had net income of $1.99.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The luxury sports car maker posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period.

