Faro Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — Faro Technologies Inc. (FARO) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — Faro Technologies Inc. (FARO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Mary, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.49. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 14 cents per share.

The computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software company posted revenue of $88.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Faro Technologies expects its results to range from a loss of 35 cents per share to a loss of 10 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $76 million to $84 million for the fiscal third quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FARO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FARO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.