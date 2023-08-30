Fanhua: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GUANGZHOU, China (AP) — GUANGZHOU, China (AP) — Fanhua Inc. (FANH) on Wednesday reported profit of $10.6 million in its…

GUANGZHOU, China (AP) — GUANGZHOU, China (AP) — Fanhua Inc. (FANH) on Wednesday reported profit of $10.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Guangzhou, China-based company said it had net income of 20 cents.

The insurance company posted revenue of $156.2 million in the period.

