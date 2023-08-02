Fair Isaac: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) on Wednesday reported earnings of $128.8 million in…

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) on Wednesday reported earnings of $128.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bozeman, Montana-based company said it had profit of $5.08. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.66 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $398.7 million in the period.

Fair Isaac expects full-year earnings to be $19.70 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FICO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FICO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.