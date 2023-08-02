Ezcorp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROLLINGWOOD, Texas (AP) — ROLLINGWOOD, Texas (AP) — Ezcorp Inc. (EZPW) on Wednesday reported profit of $18.2 million in its…

On a per-share basis, the Rollingwood, Texas-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 20 cents per share.

The consumer financial services company posted revenue of $255.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EZPW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EZPW

