Extreme Networks: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) on Wednesday reported profit of $25.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 33 cents per share.

The maker of network infrastructure equipment posted revenue of $363.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $78.1 million, or 58 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.31 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Extreme Networks expects its per-share earnings to range from 28 cents to 33 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $342 million to $352 million for the fiscal first quarter.

