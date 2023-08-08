Expeditors International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $196.8 million.…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $196.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of $1.30.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The logistics services provider posted revenue of $2.24 billion in the period.

