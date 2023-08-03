Expedia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expedia Inc. (EXPE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $385 million. The Seattle-based company…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expedia Inc. (EXPE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $385 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of $2.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.89 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.32 per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $3.36 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.37 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXPE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.