EXp World Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — EXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) on Thursday reported net income of $9.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bellingham, Washington-based company said it had net income of 6 cents.

The company posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period.

