Exelon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Exelon Corp. (EXC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $343 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $4.82 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.38 billion.

Exelon expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.42 per share.

