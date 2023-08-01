Exact Sciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $81 million…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $81 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 50 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $622.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $599 million.

Exact Sciences expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.44 billion to $2.47 billion.

