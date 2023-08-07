EverQuote: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) on Monday reported a loss of $13.2 million in…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) on Monday reported a loss of $13.2 million in its second quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $68 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, EverQuote said it expects revenue in the range of $51 million to $56 million.

