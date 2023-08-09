Everi Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $27.4…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $27.4 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 41 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The cash access products company posted revenue of $208.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $207.6 million.

Everi Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.62 to $1.67 per share.

