Evergy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) on Friday reported earnings of $179.1 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had net income of 78 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 81 cents per share.
The electric utility posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period.
Evergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.75 per share.
