EverCommerce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 7, 2023, 5:03 PM

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) on Monday reported a loss of $896,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 3 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $170.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, EverCommerce said it expects revenue in the range of $174 million to $178 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $680 million to $700 million.

