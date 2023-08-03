Eventbrite: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $78.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EB

