Etsy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — Etsy Inc. (ETSY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $61.9 million.

The Brooklyn, New York-based company said it had net income of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 83 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The online crafts marketplace posted revenue of $628.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $621.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Etsy said it expects revenue in the range of $610 million to $645 million.

