Ethan Allen: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) on Wednesday reported profit of $25.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 96 cents per share.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $187.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $105.8 million, or $4.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $791.4 million.

