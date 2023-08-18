Estee Lauder: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) on Friday reported a loss of $33…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) on Friday reported a loss of $33 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The beauty products company posted revenue of $3.61 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.48 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.01 billion, or $2.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.91 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Estee Lauder expects its results to range from a loss of 31 cents per share to a loss of 21 cents per share. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.84.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.75 per share.

