ESSA Pharma: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

