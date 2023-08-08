Esco Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Esco Technologies Inc. (ESE) on Tuesday reported earnings of $27.9 million in…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Esco Technologies Inc. (ESE) on Tuesday reported earnings of $27.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The maker of smart meters and filtration products posted revenue of $248.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Esco Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.17 to $1.23.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.62 to $3.68 per share.

