Esab: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Esab Corp. (ESAB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $65.6 million.

The North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.21 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The maker of welding and cutting equipment posted revenue of $720.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $656.9 million.

Esab expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.30 per share.

